Turkey's military support to Pakistan raises security concerns for India

Turkey sending over 350 drones to Pakistan—including some reportedly used in attacks against Indian forces—has raised real security concerns for India.

In response, India is engaging with countries like Cyprus (who back its stance on Kashmir) and even aligning with China over US tariffs.

The brief meeting at the summit shows how leaders sometimes have to keep things civil even when their countries are at odds—because what happens next could affect peace and stability across Asia.