Modi-Erdogan meet at SCO summit amid Turkey's Pakistan support
At the SCO summit in China, Prime Minister Modi and Turkey's President Erdogan shared a handshake and a quick pat on the back.
On the surface, it looked friendly—but it happened while India-Turkey relations are tense.
The big issue? Turkey has been backing Pakistan with military support after India's Operation Sindoor earlier this year.
Turkey's military support to Pakistan raises security concerns for India
Turkey sending over 350 drones to Pakistan—including some reportedly used in attacks against Indian forces—has raised real security concerns for India.
In response, India is engaging with countries like Cyprus (who back its stance on Kashmir) and even aligning with China over US tariffs.
The brief meeting at the summit shows how leaders sometimes have to keep things civil even when their countries are at odds—because what happens next could affect peace and stability across Asia.