IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Bengal next week

Landslide warnings in North Bengal

Southern districts like North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia can expect light to moderate showers, while Kolkata might see thunderstorms with heavy rain.

North Bengal could get hit harder with moderate to heavy rainfall—Darjeeling even has landslide warnings.

Heavy rainfall and landslide warnings suggest possible flooding and disruptions, so it's smart to stay alert and avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles during storms.