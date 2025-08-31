Ganesh Visarjan Day 5: Over 4,200 idols immersed in Mumbai
On August 31, 2024, Mumbai wrapped up Day 5 of Ganesh Visarjan with more than 4,200 idols immersed across the city.
This follows a massive turnout just two days earlier—over 60,177 idols were taken for immersion on August 28.
Officials confirmed that all immersions went smoothly and safely.
A look at the numbers
The numbers this year are huge—over 60,177 idols were immersed on just one day (August 28), showing how much Mumbai loves its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Both household and public pandals joined in, and officials made sure everything stayed peaceful throughout.
Eco-friendly immersion
To cut down on water pollution, BMC set up more artificial ponds this year—jumping from last year's count to over 288 artificial ponds, many created using inflatable tubes.
More than half the idols immersed were eco-friendly too, as people explore greener ways to celebrate their favorite festival.