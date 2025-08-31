Ganesh Visarjan Day 5: Over 4,200 idols immersed in Mumbai India Aug 31, 2025

On August 31, 2024, Mumbai wrapped up Day 5 of Ganesh Visarjan with more than 4,200 idols immersed across the city.

This follows a massive turnout just two days earlier—over 60,177 idols were taken for immersion on August 28.

Officials confirmed that all immersions went smoothly and safely.