Mumbai: Man suffers heart attack during Maratha reservation protest
During a hunger strike for Maratha reservation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, a 45-year-old protester from Pune had a heart attack.
Thankfully, Dr. Dilip Nikam—a seasoned oncologist from Bombay Hospital—responded quickly after being informed of the emergency and administered CPR after finding no pulse.
After several tense moments, he managed to revive the man.
Protester was taken to JJ Hospital
The protester was rushed to JJ Hospital and is now recovering.
Organizers had set up a medical camp on-site with doctors ready for emergencies—something that proved crucial this time.
The rescue was caught on video and widely praised online, especially since it happened just a day after another protester sadly died of chest pain during these ongoing demonstrations.