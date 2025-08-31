Next Article
Uttarakhand: 19 workers trapped in landslide at power project rescued
On August 31, a landslide caused by heavy rain blocked both main and emergency tunnels at the Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.
Nineteen NHPC workers got trapped inside the power house, prompting a rescue and relief operation.
All workers safely brought out
Rescue teams from multiple agencies jumped into action right away, using JCB machines to clear debris despite ongoing risks.
By evening, all 19 workers were safely brought out.
No injuries reported, power generation unaffected
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far and power generation hasn't stopped.
Officials say the situation is under control and they're keeping a close eye on safety as heavy rains continue in the area.