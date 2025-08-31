Modi meets Xi in China, discusses economic ties, terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tianjin, China this Sunday for the SCO summit, where he outlined India's vision for stronger regional teamwork.
He was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin the following day to talk trade and security, then sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping—their first meeting since last year's BRICS summit—to discuss economic ties, border management, and cooperation on regional and global challenges, including terrorism.
India is stepping up its game on the global stage
These meetings show India stepping up its game on the global stage.
Modi invited Xi to the 2026 BRICS summit in India (with China backing India as chair), signaling a push for more collaboration despite past tensions.
He also met Myanmar's military chief to talk border trade and defense—part of India's strategy to keep neighbors close and borders safer.
All this highlights how India is shaping conversations on regional stability and cooperation right now.