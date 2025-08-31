Modi meets Xi in China, discusses economic ties, terrorism

India is stepping up its game on the global stage

These meetings show India stepping up its game on the global stage.

Modi invited Xi to the 2026 BRICS summit in India (with China backing India as chair), signaling a push for more collaboration despite past tensions.

He also met Myanmar's military chief to talk border trade and defense—part of India's strategy to keep neighbors close and borders safer.

All this highlights how India is shaping conversations on regional stability and cooperation right now.