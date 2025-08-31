Maratha reservation protest: Activist on hunger strike for 3 days
The Maratha reservation protest in Maharashtra, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, is making headlines again.
Patil is pushing for a 10% quota for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, arguing that Marathas have historical ties to the Kunbi community—who already get OBC benefits.
He's careful to point out there are legal hurdles with labeling all Marathas as Kunbis.
Committee formed to review old records, consult legal experts
Patil has been on a hunger strike for three days, insisting he won't stop until the government makes it official.
The state has responded by setting up a 10-member committee to review old records and consult legal experts.
Meanwhile, political tension is rising—some leaders are supporting Patil and even calling for changes to reservation laws to make this possible.