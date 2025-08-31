Rajasthan's new anti-conversion bill proposes 20-year jail for mass conversions

Bill puts burden of proof on accused

This bill is Rajasthan's first direct law against coercive conversions and puts the burden of proof on the accused.

It bans marriages done just for conversion and requires a 60-day notice before voluntary conversion.

Offenses are non-bailable, and groups found guilty could lose registration or property.

Supporters say it protects vulnerable people and brings Rajasthan in line with other states' laws—but it's also likely to spark debates about personal freedom versus state control over religion.