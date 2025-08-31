Rajasthan's new anti-conversion bill proposes 20-year jail for mass conversions
Rajasthan is bringing a tougher anti-conversion bill to the Assembly session starting September 1, 2025.
The new law targets forced or fraudulent religious conversions, with jail terms ranging from seven to 14 years and fines starting at ₹5 lakh for general cases.
Harsher penalties apply for mass conversions, repeat offenses, or cases involving minors, women, or SC/ST communities, with imprisonment from 20 years to life and higher fines.
Bill puts burden of proof on accused
This bill is Rajasthan's first direct law against coercive conversions and puts the burden of proof on the accused.
It bans marriages done just for conversion and requires a 60-day notice before voluntary conversion.
Offenses are non-bailable, and groups found guilty could lose registration or property.
Supporters say it protects vulnerable people and brings Rajasthan in line with other states' laws—but it's also likely to spark debates about personal freedom versus state control over religion.