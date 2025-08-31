Gujarat on high alert as heavy rains are expected
By the end of August, Gujarat has seen an average rainfall of 111.18% for 2024, with six districts getting even more than their usual share.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts from September 3 to 6, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and some extremely heavy showers.
Monsoon is expected to start withdrawing by mid-September.
Flood risks and evacuations
So much rain in a short time means bigger flood risks—Halol taluka alone got a massive 250mm in just one day.
Over half the state's dams are now on high alert as water levels reach about 80% capacity.
Flood relief teams have already rescued over a thousand people and moved more than five thousand from low-lying areas to safety.
If you're in Gujarat, it's definitely worth staying weather-aware this week.