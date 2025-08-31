Gujarat on high alert as heavy rains are expected India Aug 31, 2025

By the end of August, Gujarat has seen an average rainfall of 111.18% for 2024, with six districts getting even more than their usual share.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts from September 3 to 6, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and some extremely heavy showers.

Monsoon is expected to start withdrawing by mid-September.