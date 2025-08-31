Mangaluru-Dubai flight stuck on ground for over 12 hours India Aug 31, 2025

An Air India Express flight from Mangaluru to Dubai was stuck on the ground for over 12 hours because of a technical glitch.

The IX 813, set to leave at 8:20pm Saturday, finally took off at 8:46am Sunday.

Only 163 out of the original 186 passengers ended up boarding after the long wait.