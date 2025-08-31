Mangaluru-Dubai flight stuck on ground for over 12 hours
An Air India Express flight from Mangaluru to Dubai was stuck on the ground for over 12 hours because of a technical glitch.
The IX 813, set to leave at 8:20pm Saturday, finally took off at 8:46am Sunday.
Only 163 out of the original 186 passengers ended up boarding after the long wait.
Passengers upset with how the airline managed things
Many passengers were upset with how the airline managed things. They spent about four hours sitting on the plane before being asked to deboard around midnight.
Videos online show people arguing with staff, clearly frustrated by what they felt was a lack of communication and support.
Travelers also criticized Air India Express for not providing enough food, water, or accommodation during the delay.
Even though new boarding passes were handed out for Sunday morning, some passengers felt there wasn't enough help while they waited through the night.