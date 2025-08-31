Shaadi.com scam: Man reveals chatting with fake profile for months

Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) went undercover on Shaadi.com and uncovered a ₹30 lakh scam, sharing the whole story in a Twitter thread that's now gone viral. Posing as a regular user, he chatted with "Malti Devi," whose friendly messages soon turned into attempts to get his personal info. Eventually, the scammer admitted they were under pressure to hit financial targets before deleting their account.

Singh's thread highlights the issue of online scams Singh's thread called out how even big platforms like Shaadi.com—with 35 lakh "verified" profiles—aren't immune to scams.

The scammer confessed their profile was fake and that they were forced into it, showing just how tricky these schemes can get.

This is part of "scambaiting," where people flip the script on scammers to reveal how these frauds work.

Singh even offered the scammer a legitimate job Instead of just exposing the fraud, Singh told the scammer he might be able to offer them a legitimate job after learning about their tough situation—a move that got thousands talking about both online scams and the pressures behind them.

So far, Shaadi.com hasn't responded publicly.