Maratha quota activist to stop drinking water tomorrow

Patil's protest draws huge crowds

Patil is using the 1884 Hyderabad Gazette to support his demand and wants the government to officially recognize this for reservation benefits.

His protest has drawn huge crowds and caused major traffic jams in Mumbai.

The state has set up a cabinet sub-committee to look into legal options while balancing Supreme Court rules on caste reservations.

This fight highlights ongoing debates about who gets access to education and jobs—and could shake up Maharashtra's politics.