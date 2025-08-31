Next Article
Jaishankar skips SCO summit in China; shares Mann Ki Baat
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had to skip the big SCO Summit in China this year because of health reasons.
Even though he wasn't there in person, he shared a post on social media highlighting PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat.
PM Modi represented India at the summit alongside leaders from across Eurasia.
PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at summit
While at the summit, PM Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk about easing tensions and improving India-China relations.
Both leaders agreed that keeping peace along the border is key, especially after recent efforts to step back from conflict zones.
They also discussed trade issues and how working together could shape what they called an "Asian century," putting shared interests above old differences.