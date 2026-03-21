Andhra Pradesh: 5 engineering students drown in Godavari river
India
During an outing, five second-year engineering students from SRMT College, Amaravati, drowned in the Godavari River near Kolligudem sand ramp on Friday.
The group went missing while taking photographs and were in deeper water than anticipated.
CM Naidu asks officials to step up rescue efforts
The students, Satish Kumar, Tejagna, Navadeep, Abhiram, and Srikar, were identified by authorities. Two others managed to reach safety and called for help.
Rescue teams recovered all five bodies over two days. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies for autopsy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to step up rescue efforts in the area.