Andhra Pradesh: 5 engineering students drown in Godavari river

CM Naidu asks officials to step up rescue efforts

The students, Satish Kumar, Tejagna, Navadeep, Abhiram, and Srikar, were identified by authorities. Two others managed to reach safety and called for help.

Rescue teams recovered all five bodies over two days. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to step up rescue efforts in the area.