Andhra Pradesh announces plan to limit social media for under-13s India Apr 09, 2026

Andhra Pradesh is working on a law to limit social media use for children under 13, aiming to keep young users safer online.

Announced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the plan focuses on protecting children's mental well-being while still allowing them creative space.

A group of ministers is drafting the details after meeting with big tech companies like Meta, Google, and Snapchat.