Andhra Pradesh announces plan to limit social media for under-13s
India
Andhra Pradesh is working on a law to limit social media use for children under 13, aiming to keep young users safer online.
Announced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the plan focuses on protecting children's mental well-being while still allowing them creative space.
A group of ministers is drafting the details after meeting with big tech companies like Meta, Google, and Snapchat.
N Chandrababu Naidu urges action online
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says it's time to tackle fake news and hateful posts that target people online.
He's pushing for strict action against those misusing social platforms, hoping these new rules will help make the internet a safer place for Andhra Pradesh's youth.