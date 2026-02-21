Andhra Pradesh clears fishermen ex gratia payments pending since 2018
After years of waiting, Andhra Pradesh has finally sanctioned and released ₹4.75 crore in ex gratia payments for 95 beneficiaries, the families of deceased fishermen, although only 90 families have had amounts credited to their bank accounts; five cases remain pending due to technical issues.
Announced by Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, this move aims to clear payments that had been pending since 2018 and to help families who've faced a tough loss.
90 families have received the money straight into their bank
So far, 90 families have received the money straight into their bank accounts.
Five are still waiting because of bank detail issues—but officials say they're working on it.
Other support schemes for fishermen by Andhra Pradesh government
Beyond this payout, Andhra Pradesh runs several schemes for fishermen—like ₹10 lakh compensation for accidental deaths at sea, monthly pensions, diesel subsidies for boats, and even special cash support during fishing bans.
It's all about making life safer and more secure for those who risk it out on the water.