Andhra Pradesh clears fishermen ex gratia payments pending since 2018 India Feb 21, 2026

After years of waiting, Andhra Pradesh has finally sanctioned and released ₹4.75 crore in ex gratia payments for 95 beneficiaries, the families of deceased fishermen, although only 90 families have had amounts credited to their bank accounts; five cases remain pending due to technical issues.

Announced by Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, this move aims to clear payments that had been pending since 2018 and to help families who've faced a tough loss.