Andhra Pradesh farmers to protest July 22 over India-US FTA

At a meeting in Eluru, farmer leaders like Bandi Venkateswara Rao and Katta Bhaskara Rao voiced worries that the FTA might make their financial struggles even worse.

They're planning to submit memoranda to the president and hold demonstrations at local offices, urging farmers and workers across Eluru district to join in.

Their message is clear: they want the government to reconsider before signing anything that could threaten their livelihoods.