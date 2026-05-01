Andhra Pradesh heat wave hits over 250 mandals, 45C temperatures
India
Andhra Pradesh is sweltering under a major heat wave, with temperatures shooting past 45 Celsius in places like Piduguralla and Gudur.
Over 250 mandals across 20 districts are feeling the heat, and officials say things might stay rough for a bit longer in areas like Vizianagaram and Palnadu.
Thunderstorms expected in Srikakulam and Tirupati
There's a bit of good news: thunderstorms and light rain are expected soon in spots like Srikakulam and Tirupati, possibly cooling things down Sunday and Monday.
APSDMA authorities are reminding farmers, laborers, and shepherds to avoid sheltering under trees during storms because of lightning risks.
Stay safe out there!