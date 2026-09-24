Andhra Pradesh raises non uniform services age limit to 44
India
Andhra Pradesh has bumped up the upper age limit for direct recruitment to non-uniform services from 42 to 44 years, giving job seekers a little extra time.
This update is valid until September 30, 2027, and comes after many candidates voiced concerns about recruitment delays.
APPSC to fill 892 posts
The change arrives just as APPSC gears up to fill 892 posts starting October 6, 2026, so more people can now apply.
Some candidates in their early 40s are hopeful, like Gaddam Venu Madhav, who said this gives him another shot after several setbacks.
But those already over the new limit still miss out.
Meanwhile, for uniformed services, the age relaxation was only extended by a year, which left some aspirants wishing for broader concessions like those in Telangana.