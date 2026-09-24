Andhra Pradesh raises non uniform services age limit to 44

The change arrives just as APPSC gears up to fill 892 posts starting October 6, 2026, so more people can now apply.

Some candidates in their early 40s are hopeful, like Gaddam Venu Madhav, who said this gives him another shot after several setbacks.

But those already over the new limit still miss out.

Meanwhile, for uniformed services, the age relaxation was only extended by a year, which left some aspirants wishing for broader concessions like those in Telangana.