Andhra Pradesh reservoirs half full despite recent heavy rain
India
Even with the past one-and-a-half days of heavy rain, Andhra Pradesh's main reservoirs are still only half full, holding about 552.81 TMC out of a total 1,106.36 TMC capacity.
While the Godavari and Krishna rivers brought in plenty of water, some key areas like the Pennar basin and Rayalaseema region are still running low.
Dowleswaram matched, Krishna mixed, Pennar low
Water flow was not the same everywhere: The Godavari basin saw inflow and outflow perfectly matched at Dowleswaram Barrage, while the Krishna basin had mixed results: Srisailam Dam released water downstream but did not get much new inflow, and Nagarjuna Sagar barely increased its storage.
Meanwhile, Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs in the Pennar basin stayed well below capacity despite all that rain.