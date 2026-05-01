Andhra Pradesh restaurants raise menu prices 10% starting May 1
India
Starting May 1, eating out in Andhra Pradesh will get a bit pricier: restaurants and hotels are bumping up their menu rates by 10%.
This move comes after a steep hike in commercial cooking gas prices, which jumped by ₹993 effective May 1 thanks to rising global energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict.
Star Hotels Association seeks government aid
The hospitality sector says it's struggling with higher costs all around—not just gas, but also essentials like oil and packaging.
The Star Hotels Association is asking for government help and hopes customers will understand.
As president R V Swamy puts it, the price hike is a "severe blow" to the industry, hotel owners are incurring "heavy losses," and menu prices may rise by up to 10%.