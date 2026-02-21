Andhra Pradesh schools to run on single-session schedule from March
India
Starting March 16, all schools in Andhra Pradesh—both government and private—will run on a single-session schedule due to the rising summer heat.
Classes will be held from 8:00am to 12:30pm and students can grab their mid-day meal at school before heading home early.
What about exam centers?
If your school is an exam center for Class 10 boards, regular classes will run from 1:00pm to 5:00pm instead.
The board exams themselves are set for March 16 to April 1, from 9:30am to 12:45pm.
With the early summer heat, parents are being asked to make sure kids stay hydrated and eat well—safety first!