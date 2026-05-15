Andhra Pradesh targets ₹1.27L/cr revenue for 2026-27 CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh GST leads revenue collections

GST brought in the most cash in 2025-26 (₹33,679 crore), followed by Stamps and Registration (₹11,047 crore) and Mines (₹10,300 crore).

Naidu is pushing for faster land dispute resolutions to boost registration income and wants districts to drive growth.

The plan includes using AI tools for GST checks and drone surveys to make tax collection smarter.

Andhra Pradesh also saw a strong 38% revenue jump in just the first 42 days of the current financial year (2026-27) — so they're clearly on a roll.