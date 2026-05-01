MI's Tilak Varma slams his 10th half-century in IPL: Stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season in Dharamsala on Thursday. The loss marked PBKS's fifth consecutive defeat, putting a serious dent in their playoff hopes. For the eliminated MI, this was a solid victory with senior player Tilak Varma leading the way with a match-winning knock of 75*. MI (205/4) chased down a target of 201 after PBKS managed 200/8.

Summary Tilak's heroics help MI chase down 201` Varma was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls. He walked in when his side was 81/2. Soon, they became 88/3 in the 10th over. Alongside Sherfane Rutherford, Varma built MI's innings. The two added a 61-run stand. After Rutherford's 21-ball 20, Will Jacks joined Varma as MI upped the ante. An unbeaten 56-run stand off 20 balls helped MI seal the deal. Varma hit the winning runs, slamming two successive sixes.

Runs 3rd fifty-plus score for Varma this season Varma scored an unbeaten 33-ball 75 for MI. He hit six fours and six sixes. In 12 IPL games this season, the southpaw owns 336 runs. He smashed his third fifty-plus score of the season (50s: 2, 100s: 1). Overall in IPL, he now has 1,835 runs from 66 matches at 36.7. He slammed his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 1). Versus PBKS, he has 227 runs from 8 matches at 45.4 (50s: 1), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement