Here's how much petrol, diesel cost in metros now

Oil companies have increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per liter across major metro cities. In Delhi , petrol now costs ₹97.77 per liter (up from ₹94.77) and diesel is priced at ₹90.67 per liter (up from ₹89.67). The new rates came into effect on Friday. In Kolkata , petrol is now priced at ₹108.74 per liter after a ₹3.29 hike, while diesel is priced at ₹95.13 per liter after a ₹3.11 increase.

Regional increases Petrol prices in Mumbai and Chennai In Mumbai, petrol prices have gone up by ₹3.14 to ₹106.68 per liter, and diesel now costs ₹93.14 after a hike of ₹3.11. Chennai has also witnessed a steep rise in petrol prices, going up by ₹2.83 to ₹103.67 per liter, and diesel rates rising by ₹2.86 to ₹95.25 per liter.

Market impact Centre assures no fuel shortage in India The latest fuel price hike is a fraction of the increase needed to fully compensate for the spike in global energy prices since the West Asia conflict began. The Centre has assured there is no fuel shortage in India and no plans for rationing petrol, diesel, or LPG despite disruptions in global energy shipments due to the Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz crisis.

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Supply assurance India has about 60 days of fuel stocks India currently has about 60 days of fuel stocks and around 45 days of LPG stocks, officials said. Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal assured there is no need to panic over fuel supplies. Retail fuel prices had remained largely unchanged since April 2022, except for a one-time cut ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in March 2024. In April 2022, public-sector fuel retailers suspended daily price revisions to protect domestic consumers from rising international crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

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Price surge Conflict in West Asia triggers sharp rally in global crude The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a sharp rally in global crude oil prices, which have risen by over 50%. India's crude oil basket averaged around $69 per barrel in February before the outbreak of the West Asia war and rose sharply to nearly $113-114 per barrel afterward. India imports almost 90% of its crude oil requirements, making it highly vulnerable to global energy price shocks.