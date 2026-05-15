Trump claims Xi was right about US being 'in decline'

United States President Donald Trump has downplayed Chinese President Xi Jinping 's comments on the West being in decline. He said that Xi was referring to the period under his predecessor, Joe Biden . "When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden...and on that score, he was 100% correct," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Summit remarks Xi had warned against falling into 'Thucydides trap' While Trump did not clarify if he was referring to a private or public remark by Xi, the Chinese leader had earlier warned against falling into the "Thucydides Trap." He had asked if China and the US could avoid this trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations. The term refers to an established power clashing with a rising one out of fear, as explained by Harvard professor Graham Allison, alluding to Athens and Sparta.

Presidential achievements Trump highlights his presidency's achievements Trump also highlighted his administration's achievements, claiming America had an "incredible rise" during the "16 spectacular months" of his presidency. He cited record stock markets, a strong job market, military strength, and renewed global influence as signs of America's resurgence. The US President claimed that Xi congratulated him on several of these accomplishments during their summit in Beijing.

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