Andhra Pradesh to host 9 stations on Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai corridor
Big news for travel in South India: Andhra Pradesh will have nine stations on the upcoming Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai High Speed Rail Corridor, making it a major hub for high-speed rail.
The new corridor, which received a favorable response from NHSRCL, will stretch 760km and link Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, connecting cities like Amaravati, Guntur, Nellore, and Tirupati.
Chittoor-Tirupati link to join high-speed corridors
A special Chittoor-Tirupati link is also in the works to connect two high-speed corridors, so you could soon zip between Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Amaravati with ease.
The Chennai-Bengaluru line alone is set to cut travel times dramatically and boost regional connectivity.
If you've ever wished trains were faster and more convenient down south, this project's definitely one to watch!