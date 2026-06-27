Andhra Pradesh to host 9 stations on Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai corridor

Chittoor-Tirupati link to join high-speed corridors

A special Chittoor-Tirupati link is also in the works to connect two high-speed corridors, so you could soon zip between Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Amaravati with ease.

The Chennai-Bengaluru line alone is set to cut travel times dramatically and boost regional connectivity.

If you've ever wished trains were faster and more convenient down south, this project's definitely one to watch!