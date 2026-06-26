Meloni slams NATO chief for misrepresenting Italy's role in conflict
What's the story
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has slammed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for misrepresenting Italy's involvement in the recent Iran conflict. Rutte had claimed that Italy played a crucial role by permitting around 500 US military planes to use its bases, which led to accusations from opposition parties of contradicting the government's stance on non-involvement.
Clarification issued
Rutte oversimplified the situation, says Meloni
Meloni clarified that only logistical and technical support was given at US military bases. She accused Rutte of giving an "oversimplified account" of the situation to demonstrate allied support. "In his, let's call it enthusiastic, account, the secretary-general has lumped together things that are actually quite different from one another," she said at a Franco-Italian summit in southern France.
Clarification issued
NATO clarifies Rutte's comments on US military bases in Italy
NATO spokesperson Allison Hart later clarified that Rutte was referring to logistical and technical support under bilateral agreements and had not suggested that Italy directly participated in military strikes against Iran. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the issue. According to Meloni, Iranian authorities acknowledged a misunderstanding had occurred.
Criticism voiced
Controversy comes amid Trump's criticism of Italy's role in conflict
The controversy also comes amid US President Donald Trump's criticism of Italy's role in the Iran conflict. Trump has slammed European allies for not supporting Washington's efforts against Iran and questioned Italy's commitment to NATO. He criticized Meloni for not allowing access to Italian landing strips, calling it a "great logistical inconvenience."
Defense mounted
Meloni dismisses Trump's allegations as 'senseless'
Trump had also claimed the Italian PM repeatedly sought photographs with him during the G7 summit in France. Meloni has dismissed Trump's allegations as "completely made up," expressing astonishment at his behavior toward allies. She also rejected suggestions that her political standing depended on ties with Washington. "President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless," she said. "My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest."