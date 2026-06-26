Meloni slams NATO chief for misrepresenting Italy's role in conflict

Clarification issued

Rutte oversimplified the situation, says Meloni

Meloni clarified that only logistical and technical support was given at US military bases. She accused Rutte of giving an "oversimplified account" of the situation to demonstrate allied support. "In his, let's call it enthusiastic, account, the secretary-general has lumped together things that are actually quite different from one another," she said at a Franco-Italian summit in southern France.