All eight accused are in custody

Ayodhya: Police arrests 8 people in Ram temple donation scam

By Snehil Singh 08:39 am Jun 26, 202608:39 am

What's the story

A case has been registered at the Kotwali Ramjanmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya after a complaint of theft and misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple. The complaint was filed by Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, two days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the allegations, submitted its preliminary findings to the UP government. The FIR names eight people, including Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra, who have been arrested.