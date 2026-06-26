If daughter guilty, push her off same fort: Siya's father
What's the story
Praveen Goyal, the father of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in her fiancé Ketan Agarwal's murder, has reacted to the shocking allegations. Speaking to India Today TV, Praveen said that if his daughter is found guilty, she should be given the same punishment as Ketan. He even went so far as to suggest that she should be pushed off Lohagad Fort in Pune, the site of Ketan's alleged murder.
Parental disbelief
Praveen still can't believe allegations against Siya
Despite his daughter's alleged involvement, Praveen said he still can't believe the allegations against her. He revealed that the shock of her arrest had landed him in the ICU. "I still find it impossible to believe my daughter could do something like this," he said. However, he maintained that if found guilty, she should be given the harshest punishment without delay.
Family response
No signs of trouble in Ketan-Siya's relationship: Parents
Siya's parents have also denied seeing any signs of trouble in their daughter's relationship with Ketan. Her mother, Pooja Goyal, said they had no indication that anything was wrong. "They used to video call each other, meet regularly, and appeared happy together," she said. Rejecting claims that Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan, Pooja pointed out the money spent on wedding shopping for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.
Denial of concealment
Investigation ongoing, Pune Police allege premeditated murder
The Goyal family denied Agarwal's father's allegations of hiding facts, stating they were unaware of any issues in the relationship or Siya's alleged affair. Praveen described his daughter as a "simple girl" who was excited about her upcoming wedding. The investigation into Ketan's murder is still ongoing, with Pune Police alleging that Siya and Chetan planned the crime after she refused to call off the engagement for fear of bringing shame to her family.