Anganwadi workers stage protest in Mumbai over contaminated THR

Sangeeta Kamble from the Anganwadi Employees' Union shared her disappointment, saying they've raised concerns for ages but nothing has changed.

VR Thakur, joint secretary of the women and child development department, agreed to check the quality of THR and increase incentives for anganwadi workers, but the payment of ₹8 per student per day is not enough.

On top of that, workers receive only 65 paise per student as a cooking allowance, with payments sometimes delayed by up to six months.

The protest was a plea for safer food and fairer treatment.