Loading...
Home / News / Business News / Uber, Rapido licenses suspended for 6 months in Chandigarh 
Uber, Rapido licenses suspended for 6 months in Chandigarh 
The suspension is for six months

Uber, Rapido licenses suspended for 6 months in Chandigarh 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 08, 2026
11:06 pm
What's the story

The Chandigarh administration has suspended the aggregator licenses of ride-hailing services Uber and Rapido for six months. The suspension, which came into effect on September 8, was imposed on Uber India Systems Private Limited and Rapido operator Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited. The action was taken by the State Transport Authority (STA) under Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, over repeated violations of the city's motor vehicle aggregator rules.

Compliance failure

Multiple violations by companies

The STA's decision comes after both companies, despite receiving multiple notices and show-cause notices over a year, failed to comply with the rules.

The violations included inadequate health and term insurance coverage for drivers, particularly bike-taxi captains, and non-implementation of the fare structure notified by the administration.

The STA said inspections were also conducted and hearings held, but the companies failed to submit required documents or provide satisfactory responses.

Lack of response

Suspension is immediate, will remain in force for 6 months

The suspension is immediate and will remain in force for six months.

The aggregator licenses of Ola and inDrive were earlier suspended for the same period in June and August this year, respectively.

With this, all four major cab aggregators operating in the Tricity, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, namely Ola, inDrive, Uber and Rapido, now stand suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT