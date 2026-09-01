Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Linda Noskova, reaches sixth US Open semi-final 

The match was a battle of attrition, with Noskova hitting an impressive 46 winners. She struck 18 aces and saved seven of her nine break points.

Sabalenka rallied from 2-4 down in the final set. She matched Noskova shot for shot with 42 winners of her own, including 12 aces.

The decisive moment came when Sabalenka served an ace on her second serve to seal the first match point.