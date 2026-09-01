Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Linda Noskova, reaches sixth US Open semi-final
What's the story
Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the 2026 US Open semi-final after beating Linda Noskova. The world number one won the thrilling women's singles quarter-final 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(7) after over two hours. Sabalenka, whose endurance was duly tested, reached this stage at the US Open for the sixth time. She is closing in on 40 US Open match wins.
Match details
A look at match stats
The match was a battle of attrition, with Noskova hitting an impressive 46 winners. She struck 18 aces and saved seven of her nine break points.
Sabalenka rallied from 2-4 down in the final set. She matched Noskova shot for shot with 42 winners of her own, including 12 aces.
The decisive moment came when Sabalenka served an ace on her second serve to seal the first match point.
Streak
Winning streak at US Open
Since the start of the 2024 US Open, Sabalenka has won 18 consecutive matches at this tournament. Marketa Vondrousova gave her a walkover in the quarter-final last year.
Having reached the last three finals, including titles in 2024 and 2025, Sabalenka has improved to 39-6 at the US Open. Overall, she is 118-29 at Grand Slams.
The last time she lost a match in New York after winning the first set was in the 2023 final against Coco Gauff.
Landmarks
Sabalenka reaches these landmarks
According to Opta, Sabalenka is the sixth player in the Open Era to reach six-plus successive women's singles US Open semi-finals.
She joined Chris Evert (16, 1971-1986), Steffi Graf (7, 1985-1991), Martina Hingis (6, 1996-2001), Venus Williams (6, 1997-2002), and Serena Williams (6, 2011-2016).
This was Sabalenka's 15th Grand Slam semi-final in 34 main-draw appearances.
Information
First three-set Major win this year
As per Opta, Sabalenka secured her first Top 10 win since defeating Coco Gauff in the Miami final in March, and her sixth of the 2026 season. It was also her first three-set win at a Grand Slam this year.