Anil Yadav shot after Aniruddh's killing in Buddha Colony parking
India
Anil Yadav, a Jan Suraaj leader and former Patna councilor, was shot five times by unknown attackers in the parking area of Maa Sukhiya Mahal apartment in the Buddha Colony area on Wednesday, just days after his son, Aniruddh, was killed.
Yadav's wife, Gyanwati Devi, is the current Ward 24 councilor.
He is now in the hospital with serious injuries.
Police probe connections, Prashant Kishor visits
Police are checking whether both shootings are connected and are reviewing CCTV footage for clues.
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor visited Yadav at the hospital and pointed out concerns about Bihar's security, noting there is no full-time police chief right now.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also met the family and criticized the government for not controlling crime.