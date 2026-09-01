Anna Hazare, 89, admitted to Mumbai hospital, consultant says stable
India
Anna Hazare, the 89-year-old former Army personnel-turned-social activist known for his hunger strikes and fight for justice, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a kidney infection.
Consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali says he is "better and stable" after being moved from a medical facility in his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district on Monday.
Aide: Anna Hazare recovering, urges nonviolence
His aide says Anna is recovering well, with doctors keeping a close eye on his health.
Hazare is still urging everyone to solve problems through peaceful dialogue, sticking to his longstanding commitment to nonviolence and social change.