NYC: Woman shot dead by police in Times Square stabbing
What's the story
A woman stabbed two people in New York City's Times Square on Monday afternoon, killing one and critically injuring another. The incident took place around 4:30pm local time near a busy pedestrian area. The attacker, identified as Pamela Cisneros (49), fled toward an NYPD substation where she was confronted by officers.
Confrontation details
Cisneros threatened to kill officers
Cisneros was armed with two large knives and refused to drop them despite repeated orders from the police.
During the four-minute standoff, she threatened officers, saying, "I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you. I will kill you."
After failed attempts to subdue her with Tasers, police opened fire on Cisneros, who later died at a hospital from her injuries.
Victim details
Victims were stabbed in the abdomen
The female victim, a 32-year-old woman, died at the hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen.
The second victim, a 68-year-old man also stabbed in the abdomen, was initially critical but is now stable.
The incident unfolded within 20 seconds and was captured on social media videos showing Cisneros facing several police officers while holding knives.
Investigation underway
Cisneros had documented mental health history
The NYPD is investigating the motive behind the attack, which they believe was random and unprovoked. Authorities have not classified it as terrorism-related.
Cisneros had a documented mental health history and appeared emotionally disturbed, according to police sources.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed one of the victims has passed away at the hospital and thanked officers for preventing further harm during this tragic incident.