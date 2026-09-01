Former gang leader found guilty of murdering rap icon Tupac
What's the story
Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur. The verdict comes after a Las Vegas jury deliberated for less than three hours following weeks of testimony. Notably, Davis is the only person ever charged in connection with Shakur's death. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and will be sentenced on October 13.
Prosecution details
Davis accused of orchestrating the drive-by shooting
Davis, 63, was accused of orchestrating the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur in Las Vegas.
Although he wasn't the shooter, prosecutors argued he helped plan the attack and provided the firearm used in it.
Under Nevada law, a person who assists in a murder can be held criminally responsible for it.
The jury reached its decision after hearing weeks of testimony and deliberating for less than three hours.
Evidence presented
Prosecutors leaned on Davis's past statements
Prosecutors heavily relied on Davis's own statements over the years as key evidence.
The trial saw the introduction of comments from interviews, recorded conversations with investigators, and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.
They argued that the former gang leader repeatedly described his involvement in organizing the attack and acknowledged providing the gun to those inside the white Cadillac.
Murder details
Shakur was shot in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas
Shakur was 25 when he was shot in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.
A white Cadillac pulled alongside the vehicle carrying Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight before gunfire erupted.
Shakur was struck multiple times and died six days later from his injuries.
Investigators have long linked the shooting to an earlier confrontation involving Shakur, Knight, and members of a rival gang.
Defense strategy
Davis's defense argued his accounts were exaggerated
Davis's defense argued that his public accounts of the killing were exaggerated and unreliable.
They maintained there was insufficient physical evidence directly linking him to the scene and questioned the credibility of statements he had made over the years.
However, prosecutors contended that Davis's repeated descriptions of his role were consistent enough to establish his involvement, despite changes in some details over time.
Confessions
Davis spoke about Shakur's murder in interviews and documentary
Over the years, Davis has openly spoken about his alleged involvement in Shakur's murder.
In 2018, to promote his upcoming memoir, he appeared on the BET docuseries Death Row Chronicles and spoke about the night of Shakur's murder.
He suggested that the murder weapon was passed from someone in the backseat of a white Cadillac but refused to reveal who it was.
"Going to keep it for the code of the streets," Davis said.
Book insights
He detailed the killing in his memoir, 'Compton Street Legend'
In his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, Davis wrote about the night of Shakur's killing in detail.
He claimed that he got a Glock and entered the Cadillac with three others to avenge what Shakur and Knight had done to his nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson.
"No words exchanged, the time for talking had passed, the shit was about to go down!" he wrote.
Meanwhile, as soon as the verdict was announced, Davis told the court he'd like to appeal.