Closing arguments to begin in Tupac murder trial 

The defense has countered the prosecution's arguments by asserting that Davis's statements were mere bravado and cannot be substantiated.

They also pointed out the absence of concrete evidence to support Davis's claims or establish his presence in Las Vegas at the time of Shakur's murder.

Over the past two weeks, prosecutors have played hours of recordings for the 16 jurors, including public interviews and secret meetings with investigators.

While the prosecutors called in 24 witnesses, the defence called three.