A look at Lionel Messi's achievements with Argentina

In a statement, Messi said he gave everything to the national side but now has "nothing left to give".

He added: "Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team."

"I've given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance," he added.