Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup for Argentina: Stats

Messi has appeared in 6th World Cup. He played in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions respectively.

He was a runner-up in 2014 and then won the 2022 edition. He once again ended as runner-up in 2026.

With 34 appearances, Messi is the highest capped player in the tournament's history.

He won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 2014, 2022 and FIFA World Cup Silver Boot in 2022 and 2026.

He also won the Silver Ball in 2026.