Annual local celebration draws huge crowds despite sudden weather scare
India
Even with the sudden weather scare, huge crowds turned up to celebrate, showing just how much this annual event means to locals.
Pilgrims honor Kannagi after long journeys
Getting to the temple isn't easy: people from Tamil Nadu hiked over six kilometers through forest trails, while those from Kerala took a long 14-kilometer jeep ride.
The festival honors the goddess Kannagi, so despite tough weather and a challenging journey, devotees showed up in full force.