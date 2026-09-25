Anusuya dead in Bengaluru after financial dispute with Rawat
India
A tragic story out of Bengaluru: workers cleaning an empty plot discovered the decomposed body of 28-year-old Anusuya, who was originally from Odisha and had come to Bengaluru for work with Sagar Chandra Rawat, whom she later married.
Police say a financial argument between the couple turned deadly, leading to Anusuya's death.
Rawat arrested after returning to plot
Anusuya was identified thanks to a clothing tag on her body.
Investigators believe Rawat kept her body at home for three days before moving it to the vacant plot.
He was arrested within a week, after reportedly returning to check if anyone had found the site.
Financial disputes were said to be frequent in their relationship and linked directly to this incident.