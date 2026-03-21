AP: Bus with MLA Mangu Khila catches fire, no injuries
Early Saturday morning, a private bus traveling through Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district caught fire when its rear tire burst near Tarapuram around 3am.
Thanks to the quick-thinking driver, all 37 people on board, including Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khila, got out safely before the flames took over.
The driver noticed something was wrong
The driver noticed something was wrong and didn't waste a second pulling over and getting everyone off the bus.
Fire services and local authorities arrived on the scene but could not save the vehicle, which was completely gutted.
The good news? Not a single person was hurt: just proof that staying alert really matters on long road trips.
Police have launched an investigation
Tire bursts aren't just inconvenient—they can be seriously risky, even causing fires like this one.
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and to check whether safety norms were followed.