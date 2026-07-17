AP High Court backs Kunisetty Hymavathy over Prakasam land loss
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has finally stepped up for Kunisetty Hymavathy, a 72-year-old woman whose five acres of land were taken by the government way back in 1976, without her even knowing.
She bought the land in Prakasam district in 1973 and only discovered the loss in 2020 after it had already been used for housing.
Court orders ₹31,377.75 with 12% interest
The court found Hymavathy never got the ₹31,377.75 compensation she was owed under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894.
Calling out this violation of her rights, Justice B. Krishna Mohan ordered officials to pay her not just the original amount but also 12% annual interest since April 1976, all within two months.
The court also pointed out how inflation eats away at compensation over time and reminded authorities that fair payment isn't just a duty: it's justice for people like Hymavathy.