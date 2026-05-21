APHO at Hyderabad airport issues Ebola advisory for travelers
Heads up if you're flying into Hyderabad!
The Airport Health Organisation (APHO) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) just posted an Ebola advisory for anyone coming from, or passing through, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan.
If you're feeling unwell, think fever, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, or any unexplained bleeding, airport health officials want you to check in with them right away.
Report Ebola exposure and seek care
If you've been in contact with someone who had Ebola (or their body fluids), let health officers know before immigration.
And if you start feeling sick within 21 days after arriving, get medical help as soon as possible and follow screening steps.
Health desks at RGIA are set up to help with checks and make sure everyone's following the rules.