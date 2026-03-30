April exam calendar: college entrance and recruitment exam dates

Government recruitment exams scheduled in April

If you're prepping for government roles, mark your calendars: UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS are all set for April 12.

RBI Assistant Prelims are likely on April 11, with the IDBI Junior Assistant Manager test also around then.

RRB NTPC Stage one could happen in April. MOIL Management Trainee is on April 3, while Haryana Civil Services is scheduled for April 26.

Keep checking official sites so you don't miss any updates!