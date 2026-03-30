April exam calendar: college entrance and recruitment exam dates
April is packed with important exams for anyone aiming for college admissions or government jobs.
JEE Main (session two) is scheduled for April 2-8, followed by VITEEE (April 28-May 3).
MHT CET happens in two slots: PCM from April 11-19 and PCB from April 21-26.
MET Phase one is on April 13-14, NCET lands on April 17, and AEEE Phase two wraps up the month from April 25-30.
Government recruitment exams scheduled in April
If you're prepping for government roles, mark your calendars: UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS are all set for April 12.
RBI Assistant Prelims are likely on April 11, with the IDBI Junior Assistant Manager test also around then.
RRB NTPC Stage one could happen in April. MOIL Management Trainee is on April 3, while Haryana Civil Services is scheduled for April 26.
Keep checking official sites so you don't miss any updates!