Army can't reserve more JAG posts for men than women
The Supreme Court has ruled that the Army can't reserve more Judge Advocate General (JAG) posts for men than for women anymore, calling the old policy unconstitutional and unfair.
From now on, everyone—regardless of gender—will compete on a single merit list.
Court pushes for equal opportunity in armed forces
This decision is a big win for equal opportunity in the armed forces.
The court even said at least half of these legal officer roles should go to women, making sure talent—not gender—decides who gets in.
It also opens the door for more inclusive and fair recruitment across the JAG branch, helping ensure everyone gets a real shot at serving their country.