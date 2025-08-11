Modi inaugurates ₹646cr apartment complex for MPs
Prime Minister Modi just opened a brand-new apartment complex for 184 Members of Parliament in Delhi, swapping out the old bungalows for four sleek, 23-storey towers.
The project cost ₹646.53 crore and is all about making life easier and more comfortable for MPs right in the heart of the city.
Each apartment has 5 bedrooms, family lounge, modular kitchen
Each spacious apartment comes with five bedrooms (all with attached baths), a family lounge, modular kitchen, offices for MPs' work, and even a puja room.
The complex is packed with green features like rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting, plus extras like a club, gym, dispensary, parking for over 600 cars, video door phones, WiFi—basically everything you'd expect from a modern home.
The project kicked off in early 2022 as part of efforts to upgrade living spaces for MPs in Delhi.