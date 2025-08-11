Modi inaugurates ₹646cr apartment complex for MPs

Each apartment has 5 bedrooms, family lounge, modular kitchen

Each spacious apartment comes with five bedrooms (all with attached baths), a family lounge, modular kitchen, offices for MPs' work, and even a puja room.

The complex is packed with green features like rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting, plus extras like a club, gym, dispensary, parking for over 600 cars, video door phones, WiFi—basically everything you'd expect from a modern home.

The project kicked off in early 2022 as part of efforts to upgrade living spaces for MPs in Delhi.