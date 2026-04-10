Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi flies LCH Prachand at HAL Bengaluru
India
General Upendra Dwivedi, the army chief, hopped into the cockpit of the LCH Prachand, India's own Light Combat Helicopter, at HAL in Bengaluru.
His flight wasn't just for show; it highlighted how far India has come with its own defense technology and showed a real push for self-reliant military solutions as battlefields keep evolving.
Upendra Dwivedi inspects ALH Dhruv readiness
While at HAL, General Dwivedi also checked out other Indian-made helicopters like the ALH Dhruv, focusing on how they handle tough terrains and high altitudes.
These helicopters are built to boost the army's readiness using homegrown technology, making sure India can face future challenges with gear made right here under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.