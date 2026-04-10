Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi flies LCH Prachand at HAL Bengaluru India Apr 10, 2026

General Upendra Dwivedi, the army chief, hopped into the cockpit of the LCH Prachand, India's own Light Combat Helicopter, at HAL in Bengaluru.

His flight wasn't just for show; it highlighted how far India has come with its own defense technology and showed a real push for self-reliant military solutions as battlefields keep evolving.