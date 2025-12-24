Army deployed in Assam's Karbi Anglong as violence continues

On Wednesday, the Army was deployed to maintain law and order in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the state DGP said. So far, the violence has resulted in two people's deaths and injuries to at least 45 others, including 38 police personnel. This forced the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government to suspend internet services in the West Karbi Anglong and the adjoining Karbi Anglong districts on Tuesday.

Alarming situation Arrows, bombs, stones used Protesters have reportedly attacked the police with stones, arrows, and crude bombs. Injured personnel include IPS officers, as well as the state DGP. Shops have been vandalized, gas cylinders were dragged out and burst, and cases of fires breaking out in market areas. The residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief, the BJP's Tuliram Ronghang, was also set ablaze on Tuesday.

Wednesday's protests Protesters demand justice for disabled man burned alive On Wednesday, protests erupted again after a physically disabled man was killed during violence on Tuesday. The deceased, Suresh Dey (25), was a member of the Bengali community. He was allegedly burnt alive by a mob inside his home in Kheroni, an area inhabited by Bihari, Bengali, Nepali communities, as well as tribal Karbis. Inspector General of Police Vivek Raj Singh visited the site to calm protesters and urged them not to take the law into their own hands.

Demands Protesters demand compensation for victim's family The protests saw a large number of Hindi-speaking and Bengali community members block the Lanka-Kheroni Road. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for Dey's death and ₹20 lakh compensation for his family. "We want immediate arrest of the culprit, who killed one specially-abled person by locking him inside his home," a protester was quoted as saying.

Community tensions Ongoing tensions between Karbi and non-tribal communities Tensions have been simmering between the Karbi and non-tribal communities over alleged encroachments on the Village Grazing Reserves (VGRs)and the Professional Grazing Reserves (PGRs) in tribal belts by Hindi-speaking people. The indigenous groups had been staging an indefinite hunger strike for over two weeks at Phelangpi in the Kheroni area, demanding the eviction of settlers. The situation deteriorated after nine hunger strikers were detained late Sunday night. Police said they were shifted to Guwahati for medical treatment.